Canadian dollar lower after Trump attacks Trudeau over tariffs

The Canadian dollar was trading lower Monday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump complained on Sunday that he had been blindsided by Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

In tweets, Trump insulted Trudeau as "dishonest" and "weak."

Other Trump advisers also attacked Trudeau in TV appearances on Sunday.

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with Fox News that "there's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door."

The loonie was trading at 76.87 cents US, down 0.28 of a cent from its average value of 77.15 cents US on Friday.