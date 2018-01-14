Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

There's a catch to Loblaws gift cards

Shoppers can now register to get a $25 gift card from Loblaws, after the company admitted to its role in price-fixing bread for more than a decade. But there's a catch. If you join any lawsuit related to the price fixing, the value of the gift card will be deducted from any settlement you receive. Also, if you signed up for a reminder email and haven't received it, check your spam folder.

Should there be a sin tax on meat?

An activist group says meat should join products like tobacco, sugar and carbon and get a "sin" tax. Why? Because it could reduce how much meat we eat, and possibly help our health and the environment. The group says the tax could raise money for nutrition education.

An activist group is proposing putting a 'sin' tax on meat products. (J. Scott Applewhite/Canadian Press)

Should Apple help curb smartphone use?

We recently investigated how phones are designed to keep us hooked. Now, two of Apple's major investors want the company to do more to prevent kids from using smartphones too much. Specifically, the investors want Apple to consult with child development specialists, provide user data to child health researchers, and provide more options to protect children's health.

Two of Apple's major investors are calling on the company to do more to prevent children from spending too much time on smartphones. (Enrique Calvo/Reuters)

End of lettuce E. coli outbreak

An E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce "appears to be over," the Public Health Agency of Canada said this week. There were reports of illness in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec and 40 cases are under investigation. The source of the E. coli has not yet been determined.

Health Canada said this week that an outbreak of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce has ended. (CBC News)

What else is going on:

CRTC may investigate sales tactics. An advocacy group is urging the CRTC to hold a public inquiry into reports of high-pressure sales tactics used by telecommunications companies.

Some tax returns can be filed by phone. New rules will allow Canadians with low or fixed incomes that don't change year-to-year to file their taxes by answering questions on the phone.

Just say no to Goop's coffee enema. Canadian health advocates and doctors say the $135 US at-home enema system could damage your bowel and has no proven health benefits.

This week in recalls:

This stroller doesn't meet safety regulations; this caviar could contain bacteria; these bowls and mugs can crack and this mustard may contain glass.

Watch this week: Weight loss surgery: Is it worth the risk?

Considering weight loss surgery? Gastric banding is one of the most popular weight-loss procedures. This week Marketplace reveals the success and complication rates of gastric band surgery, and the cost to public health care of the people who need it fixed.

