Leafs charge scalpers more and thieves steal more points: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

PC Optimum points stolen … again

Even new passwords didn't stop these thieves from stealing rewards points.

Some PC Optimum members had their points stolen twice due to a glitch in the program's system. It allowed a thief to stay in a member's account after the initial theft was discovered.

Loblaws said the issue was fixed and only "a very small number" of members were negatively affected.

On March 29, a thief stole 200,000 points from Nicole Caputo's PC Optimum account. On April 7, another 10,000 went missing. (submitted by Nicole Caputo)

Leafs, Raptors owners cashing in

The hunger for affordable tickets is real for Toronto sports fans and team owners aren't making things easier.

Instead of cancelling the tickets held by resellers to allow regular fans a crack at them, Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment found out which season ticket holders are scalpers and started charging them a markup.

Starbucks racial-bias training

Starbucks is closing more than 8,000 stores for part of the day on May 29 so employees can get racial-bias training.

The decision comes after two black men were arrested at one of its stores in Philadelphia while they were waiting for a friend. An employee called 911 to say the men were trespassing.

Protesters held multiple demonstrations inside a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested after employees said they were trespassing. (Jacqueline Larma/Associated Press)

Inspections after airline explosion

An engine fan blade that snapped off resulted in an emergency landing for a Southwest Airlines flight and killed a passenger this week. Now U.S. airline regulators say they will order inspections on similar engines.

The investigation is focusing on whether wear and tear caused one of the engine's 24 fan blades to snap off.

What else is going on?

Epipen and Epipen Jr. in short supply. Health Canada says the injectors used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions are running short. There are currently no alternative auto-injectors available in Canada.

Beer not freed. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that provinces and territories have the right to restrict the movement of goods across their borders, dashing the hopes of Canadians hoping to have easier access to cheaper alcohol in neighbouring provinces.

This week in recalls:

These frozen strawberries could be contaminated with hepatitis A; these children's bath robes could be flammable; these roast beef sandwiches could be contaminated with Listeria.

