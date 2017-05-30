Shares in Kinder Morgan Canada opened below the price set for its initial public offering on Tuesday morning, after a Monday deal between the provincial New Democratic Party and Green Party in British Columbia cast doubt on the future of the company's proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The shares had been priced at $17 last week, but were trading for $15.79 as of 9:47 a.m. ET.

The Texas-based parent company originally hoped to raise as much as $21 a share for spinning out its Canadian pipeline project before the political uncertainty in B.C. dimmed the outlook.

Although the outcome of the agreement between the NDP and the Green Party in B.C. is not yet certain, the parties are poised to oust the province's ruling Liberal party in favour of an NDP-led minority government.

Both provincial parties campaigned on opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would increase the capacity of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline to carry crude oil from Edmonton, Alta. to Burnaby, B.C. for export to Asia. The project is expected to cost $7.4 billion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday morning said his federal Liberal party still supports the expansion project.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley described Trans Mountain as an "important disagreement" between her Alberta NDP government and its B.C. counterparts, and said provinces "do not have the right to unilaterally stop projects such as Trans Mountain that have earned the federal government's approval."