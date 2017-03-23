The Keystone XL pipeline will get the approval of the Trump administration by Monday, according to a published report from Politico.

The report, which cites two unnamed sources, said Tom Shannon — who is undersecretary in the State Department — plans to sign a cross-border permit for the pipeline on or before Monday.

That is the last day in a 60-day timeline set in motion by U.S. President Donald Trump back in January.

The Keystone XL pipeline was originally rejected by then-president Barack Obama.

More to come.