Canada's unemployment rate dipped to 6.8 per cent last month as the economy added 48,000 jobs, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

The numbers blew past economists' expectations of a loss of 10,000 jobs after a strong showing the previous month, too.

Instead, the economy has added almost 100,000 jobs since the end of November.

Most of the new jobs were part time, although there were also more than 15,000 new full-time jobs created. Almost all of the new jobs were in the service sector, the data agency said.

Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador all added jobs, while New Brunswick lost some. All other provinces were largely unchanged.

The loonie reacted strongly to the news, jumping a third of a cent to 76.42 after being flat before the numbers came out.

