The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in October as a surge in full-time jobs was partially offset by a decline in part-time positions.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that the economy added 89,000 full-time jobs last month, but shed 53,000 part-time jobs.
Economists had been expecting a jump of about 15,000 jobs.
Most provinces added jobs, led by a gain of 18,000 in Quebec. But three provinces lost jobs:
- British Columbia: 6,100.
- Saskatchewan: 4,000.
- Prince Edward Island: 500.
Despite the surge in full-time work, the national jobless rate rose slightly because there were more people looking for work, too. Canada's unemployment rate in October was 6.3 per cent. The month before, it was 6.2 per cent.
