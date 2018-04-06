Breaking
Canada adds 32,000 jobs in March, mostly full-time work
Canada's economy added 32,000 new jobs in March, but the jobless rate remained steady at 5.8 per cent.
Surge in full-time work slightly offset by loss of part time jobs
Statistics Canada reported Friday that the economy added more than 68,000 full-time jobs during the month, but more than 35,000 part-time jobs were eliminated.
The March figures mean Canada's economy has added 296,000 jobs over the past 12 months.
