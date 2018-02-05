Jerome Powell has been sworn in as the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve in a brief ceremony in the Fed's board room. In a short video message, Powell pledged to "support continued economic growth, a healthy job market and price stability."

Powell took the oath of office from Randal Quarles, the Fed's vice-chairman for supervision, in a ceremony that was attended by Fed staff and Fed board member Lael Brainard.

Powell succeeds Janet Yellen, the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank in its 100-year history. President Donald Trump picked Powell after deciding to break with recent tradition and not offer Yellen a second four-year term.

In his video message, Powell did not mention the current turbulence in financial markets which sent stocks plunging on Friday.