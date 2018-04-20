New
Inflation heats up to 2.3% in March
Canada's inflation rate hit 2.3 per cent in the year up to March, the highest level since October 2014 as gas prices and just about everything else got more expensive.
Inflation rate now at highest level since 2014
Canada's inflation rate hit 2.3 per cent in the year up to March, the highest level since October 2014 as gas prices and just about everything else got more expensive.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that seven of the eight components the data agency tracks rose in March. The lone exception was clothing and footwear, which got 0.1 per cent cheaper in the previous 12 months.
Gasoline prices were 17.1 per cent higher in March than they were a year earlier. Stripping gasoline out of the numbers, the country's overall inflation rate would have been 1.8 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.