The cost of living in Canada rose by 2.1 per cent in the year up to January, a sharp increase from the pace in December.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the annual inflation rate rose to 2.1 per cent last month, from 1.5 per cent. Economists had been expecting the January figure to come in at around 1.6 per cent.

The data agency cited two major added expenses for the increase: the cost of shelter and transportation.

The transportation index increased by 6.3 per cent, led by gas prices, which increased by more than 20 per cent in the previous year — the biggest jump since September 2011.

Shelter costs rose by 2.4 per cent.

Of the eight parts of the consumer economy that Statistics Canada tracks, only one got cheaper: consumers paid 2.1 per cent less for food in January than they did a year earlier, the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

January is typically a seasonally strong period for inflation, as most of the annual increase in prices generally comes in the first five months of the year, BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes noted before the numbers came out.