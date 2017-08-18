Canada's annualized inflation rate in July was 1.2 per cent, up from 1 per cent in June. Statistics Canada says the increase was in line with estimates.

In the 12 months leading up to July, prices were up in six of the eight major areas tracked, with the transportation and shelter indexes contributing the most to the year-over-year rise in the consumer price index.

Consumers paid 4.6 per cent more for gasoline in the 12 months to July, helping to drive transportation costs higher by 1.9 per cent, following a 0.6-per-cent increase in June.

They also paid more for passenger vehicles, which saw prices increase 0.2 per cent after declining 0.2 per cent the previous month.

The shelter index increased 1.3 per cent year over year in July, after rising 1.6 per cent in June. Homeowners' replacement costs contributed the most to the gain in prices, rising 4.1 per cent in the 12 months to July.

Electricity index down

Prices for natural gas, up 9.7 per cent, increased at a slower year-over-year rate than they did in June. Meanwhile, the electricity index recorded its largest decrease since April 2003, down 9.1 per cent year over year in July, following a 5.3 per cent decline in June. The decline at the national level largely reflected legislated price declines in Ontario.

Consumer prices for food rose 0.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis in July, matching the gain in June.

The household operations, furnishings and equipment index, as well as the clothing and footwear index, declined on a year-over-year basis for the first time since August 2006, down 0.1 per cent.

The furniture index contributed the most to this decline, down 2.9 per cent in the 12 months to July. The telephone services index increased 0.1 per cent year over year in July, after rising 2.0 per cent in June.

On a monthly basis in July, telephone services prices fell 1.8 per cent. Prices for household appliances were down 2 per cent.