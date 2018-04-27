Officials say 13 people injured in Husky refinery fire in Wisconsin
Evacuation ordered lifted
Officials now say at least 13 people were injured in an oil refinery explosion in the northwestern Wisconsin city of Superior.
Husky Energy refinery manager Kollin Schade said at a news conference Friday that six injured workers were taken to hospitals and seven others were treated at the scene of the Thursday fire.
He says an employee and a contractor were hospitalized overnight but are expected to be released Friday.
Essentia Health says its hospitals and care facilities in the area cared for 16 patients as a result of the incident. A man who suffered a blast injury was upgraded to good condition. Some others were treated and released for minor, evacuation-related injuries.
The evacuation order was lifted at 6 a.m. Friday in Superior, a city of about 27,000 residents near Duluth, Minnesota.