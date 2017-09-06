Two Canadian passenger carriers say they have launched evacuation operations to get travellers out of the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

The Montreal-based airline Air Transat says it is sending 10 aircraft to the Dominican Republic — seven to Punta Cana, two to Puerto Plata and one to Samana.

"All aircraft should arrive in the Dominican Republic on the morning of September 6th, and passengers should be back in Canada in the afternoon or early evening," the airline said in a news release.

WestJet, based in Calgary, said it will fly three planes to the Caribbean: one to Punta Cana, another to Puerto Plata, as well as one aircraft to Turks and Caicos.

"The number of aircraft 'matches' the number of guests we have in those destinations at the moment," WestJet spokesman Robert Palmer told CBC News.

Neither airline specified precisely how many passengers are expected to return to Canada.

Hurricane Irma, considered the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, made landfall in the northeast Caribbean overnight. The storm is currently following a path predicted to then rake Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida.

Members of the country's civil defence force prepare their gear ahead of Hurricane Irma, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Ricardo Rojas/Reuters)

American Airlines has also added extra flights out of the Caribbean islands of St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis to get people out of the path of Irma.

The Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 295 km/h, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said his government was evacuating the six islands in the south because authorities would not be able to help anyone caught in the "potentially catastrophic" storm.

People there would be flown to Nassau starting Wednesday in what he called the largest storm evacuation in the country's history.