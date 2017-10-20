Jerry Storch is leaving as chief executive of Hudson's Bay Co., the retailer announced after the close of stock markets on Friday.

Storch will depart effective Nov. 1 and return to his firm, Storch Advisors, HBC said in a release.

Richard Baker, HBC's governor and executive chairman, who had previously served as CEO, will reassume the role while the company conducts a search for a new top executive.

"The board and I are grateful for Jerry's contributions over the past three years, including enhancing our all-channel strategies, recruiting key talent, leading our cost cutting efforts, and working to address the challenges for our banners in the fast-evolving retail environment," Baker said in a release. "We thank Jerry and wish him the best."