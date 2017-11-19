Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Last year, we investigated the link between green tea diet supplements and liver problems. Now, Health Canada is cracking down on the popular weight loss supplement. Manufacturers will now be required to put more explicit warnings on labels.

A Marketplace investigation discovered more than 60 documented cases worldwide of liver failure associated with weight-loss supplements containing green tea extract. (CBC)

How a student gamed rewards points

This Montreal law student student racked up enough free rewards points to travel the world. Here's how he did it: he used his credit card to buy silver coins from the Mint and collect rewards points, then deposited the coins and paid off the card. And it was all perfectly legal.

Avery Campbell has used credit card reward points to fund his travels around the world. (Avery Campbell)

Pets over people?

When a Nunavut woman realized there would be felines on her flight, she told the airline about her severe cat allergy. She was told she would have to rebook. Airlines have an obligation to accommodate allergies, but passengers need to notify them weeks or days in advance.

'The cat is a priority before me? Is she the boss?' air traveller with allergy wonders. (Massimo Percossi/EPA)

Loblaws to launch home delivery

The grocery retailer is rolling out home delivery starting next month. The plan is to start in Toronto, and expand to Vancouver early next year. The retailer says your groceries will show up in as little as an hour. But, at the same time, the company says it's closing 22 unprofitable stores.

Loblaws is getting in on the home-delivery game in December. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

What else is going on?

Shoppers Drug Mart is getting ready to sell medical marijuana.

Some Canadians had their travel plans disrupted when WestJet and Air Canada suspended service to Puerto Rico. One family paid $15,000 to get home after WestJet cancelled their flight.

This week in recalls:

This comté cheese may be contaminated with Listeria. This Benefit eyebrow gel may be contaminated with bacteria. Also, the snaps on these baby clothes may pose a choking and laceration risk; and these electrical box kits could pose a shock hazard.

How not to buy a car

We go undercover to investigate what dealerships are telling you about car financing. Are they revealing everything you need to know about long-term loans? And what are the techniques they are using to get you into a more expensive car? Plus, experts weigh in with tips on how to protect your money.