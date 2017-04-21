The hotel chain that owns Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, InterContinental and other brands said credit card information of their guests may have been stolen last year at thousands of locations, including more than 100 in Canada.

British-based InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it is aware of "unauthorized charges occurring on payment cards after they were legitimately used at their location."

More than 1,000 locations across North American are impacted, including 113 in Canada, mostly in Ontario and Alberta.

The hack appears to have happened between September 29 and December 29 of last year, when hackers used malware to obtain information from cards used at the front desk.

"The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the affected hotel server," IHG said in a press release. "There is no indication that other guest information was affected."

There's also no indication that any data has been stolen since December, when better encryption methods were put into place.

The company said it has hired "a leading cyber security firm on behalf of franchisees to coordinate an examination of the payment card processing systems of franchise hotel locations" and advises anyone who thinks they may have been affected "to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing your payment card statements for any unauthorized activity," the chain said.

"You should immediately report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer."

The breach was first revealed in February, but at the time the company thought only about a dozen locations in the U.S. were impacted. The scope of the breach has since expanded.