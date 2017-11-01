Austrian firm Signa Holding is reported to have made a 3 billion euro bid for Hudson Bay Co.'s German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof.

Reuters initially reported the bid Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

​Shares of HBC were up more than 6.5 per cent to $12.01 in morning trading on the TSX before they were halted pending news.

HBC acquired 103 Kaufhof stores and Belgian subsidiary Inno in 2015 in a $3.9 billion deal.

In early September of this year, HBC indicated that it wasn't interested in selling Kaufhof amid reports that Signa was considering a bid for the German chain.