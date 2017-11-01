Austrian firm Signa Holding is reported to have made a 3 billion euro bid for Hudson Bay Co.'s German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof.
Reuters initially reported the bid Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Shares of HBC were up more than 6.5 per cent to $12.01 in morning trading on the TSX before they were halted pending news.
HBC acquired 103 Kaufhof stores and Belgian subsidiary Inno in 2015 in a $3.9 billion deal.
In early September of this year, HBC indicated that it wasn't interested in selling Kaufhof amid reports that Signa was considering a bid for the German chain.