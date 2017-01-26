The owner of Tip Top Tailors, George Richards Big and Tall, Kingsport and other brands is asking for protection from its creditors as it restructures while facing tens of millions of dollars in debt.

Grafton Fraser Inc. sought and was granted court protection under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act this week, citing "lower than expected retail sales, increased overhead costs, delays in receipt of seasonal inventory and turnover of key personnel," in a court filing as reasons for its latest financial difficulties.

The company operates 158 stores across Canada and employs 1,226 people. Filings suggest the company owes more than $60 million, and part of its restructuring plan includes the "proposed closure of underperforming locations."

It's the second time within a year that Grafton has sought court protection for one of its brands, as it was unable to make a go of the Jones New York line after acquiring it from its U.S. owners. All 37 Canadian stores have since closed.

The retailer's woes are just one of a slew of recent failures in the tough sector, including Mexx, Smart Set, Nine West, Danier, Laura, Jacob, and many others.

Two of the chain's largest creditors are CIBC and the New York-based firm GSO Capital Partners LP. Grafton owes $12.8 million to CIBC and $39.4 million to GSO. Grafton also owes more than $8 million to various other unsecured creditors, filings show.

In a separate filing, Grafton reveals it has a so-called "stalking horse bid" from a GSO-related subsidiary that would see that numbered company buy all or part of Grafton's assets. But that offer depends on whether other interested parties step up with an offer for any part of the business.