Graco's Canadian division is recalling 1,393 car seats with defective harness restraints.

The recall affects certain "My Ride 65" model car seats manufactured between May 14, 2014 and July 30, 2014, according to a safety advisory from Graco.

The recalled seats have the following model numbers, which can be found on a tag underneath or on the back of the car seat:

1910553

1910552

1910395

Only seats with specific "webbing tag codes" and dates of manufacture have been recalled. Specific instructions on how to find the webbing tag code and date of manufacture are available on the Graco safety advisory webpage.

During testing, harness webbing on the car seats "did not meet requirements for breaking strength" set out in Canadian regulations, the advisory said.

Graco said it will contact affected consumers and provide them with free replacement kits to install new harness restraints. Consumers can continue to use their existing car set while waiting for the replacement kit, the company said.

Consumers can contact Graco online or by calling 1-800-345-4109.

In the U.S., the recall of My Ride 65 car seats affects 25,494 units.

According to Transport Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Recalls Database, Graco's My Ride 65 model has been recalled twice before, once in 2013 and again in 2014.