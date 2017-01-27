General Motors is cutting up to 600 jobs at its assembly plant near London, Ont.

Mike Van Boekel, spokesman for Unifor Local 88, says the layoffs will take effect in July at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

That plant was excluded from negotiations last fall between Unifor and the Big Three automakers, including GM.

News to lay off more than 600 workers at CAMI-GM is a betrayal & shows why NAFTA is a terrible deal #cdnpoli #canlab https://t.co/cNOpmbdXjG — @JerryPDias

"This decision reeks of corporate greed," Unifor's national president Jerry Dias said. "It is not based on sales, it is an another example of how good jobs are being shifted out of Canada for cheaper labour in Mexico, and Unifor will not let it happen without a fight."

Boekel says the move was announced Friday morning and is directly linked to the company's decision to shift production of the GMC Terrain to Mexico.

In a statement, GM said "General Motors Canada provided Unifor advanced notification of labour impacts related to product changeovers and transition at its CAMI facility."

"We continue to work with our Unifor partners to manage through the adjustment with all measures available to us within the collective agreement," spokeswoman Jennifer Wright said.