GM has been accused of installing "defeat devices" similar to the ones Volkswagen used in order to beat emissions tests on hundreds of thousands of diesel truck engines.
Consumer-focused law firm Hagens Berman filed a class action suit in Detroit on Thursday on behalf of 705,000 U.S. owners or leasers of Silverado and Sierra diesel trucks with Duramax engines from the 2011 to 2016 model years.
According to the lawsuit, affected vehicles have three different types of technology installed on them designed to make them pass emissions tests, "while in real world conditions the trucks emit 2 to 5 times the legal limits of deadly NOx [nitrogen oxide] pollutants," the law firm says.
The lawsuit seeks a variety of damages, including possible refunds or lost resale value as well as punitive damages.
In a statement, the automaker calls the allegations 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them.
More to come
