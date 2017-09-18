Unifor said its members at General Motors' auto assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., went on strike at 11 p.m. ET Sunday after it failed to reach a tentative agreement with the car marker.

The union was in talks with GM about the company's decision to cut 625 jobs and shift some production to Mexico.

In July, GM stopped production of its Terrain sport utility vehicle model in Ingersoll, and 100 per cent of the volume was moved to Mexico, resulting in 600 layoffs.

A central priority for the union is a commitment from the company to designating the CAMI plant as the lead producer of the Chevrolet Equinox, Unifor said in a statement.

The plant now only produces the Equinox, which is also manufactured in Mexico.

Unifor had blamed the North American Free Trade Agreement and Mexico's cheaper labour costs for the job losses, which it called unjustified given strong sales of the Chevrolet Equinox crossover and Terrain sport utility vehicle assembled at the southern Ontario plant.

"Every member understands the importance of reaching a deal that secures production, and what that means to our families and the community," said Mike Van Boekel, Local 88 Chair at the CAMI plant.

Securing jobs was the key to a collective agreement to replace the one expiring in September between GM and the 2,800 plant workers, said Unifor president Jerry Dias in February.

General Motors was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.