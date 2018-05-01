Canada's gross domestic product grew by 0.4 per cent in February, as 15 of 20 sectors expanded, led by a rebound in oil and gas.

The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector expanded by 2.4 per cent, Statistics Canada said.

Manufacturing, construction, finance and insurance all expanded, too.

When taken to two decimals points, February's growth came in at 0.43 per cent — the biggest monthly expansion in Canada's economy in nine months, Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes noted.

February's expansion followed a contraction of 0.1 per cent in January.

"The rebound in February GDP is encouraging even as oil drove a good chunk of the gain, as growth was pretty broad based," he said.

On the downside, the real estate and rental and leasing industry shrank by 0.2 per cent. Coming on the heels of a 0.5 per cent contraction the previous month, that sector has now seen its first two-month decline since the summer of 2010.

The cause seems to be new mortgage stress test rules that came into place in January. The sector was booming before the deadline, but has gone quiet since.

Output at real estate agents and brokers fell 7.9 per cent in February after a 12.9 per cent drop in January.

Economist Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics, however, is among those who thinks the worst of the real estate slowdown is likely behind us. "The initial impact of the tighter regulations on mortgage stress-testing appears to have been restricted to those two months, with seasonally adjusted national home sales broadly unchanged in March," Ashworth said in a note after the numbers came out.