Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million mid-size cars, including 62,479 in Canada, because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column, causing drivers to lose control of the vehicle.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.

Affected vehicles include:

2014-17 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Aug. 6, 2013, to Feb. 29, 2016.

2014-18 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013, to March 5, 2018.

2014-18 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013, to March 5, 2018.

Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose.

Separate recall for clutches

In a separate recall, the Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker is recalling 5,872 Focus and Fusion vehicles, including 515 in Canada, for potential clutch plate fracture, which is a fire risk.

Affected vehicles include:

2013-16 Ford Focus vehicles with 1.0-litre Fox GTDI engines and B6 manual transmissions built at Michigan Assembly Plant, July 21, 2014, to June 30, 2016.

2013-15 Ford Fusion vehicles with 1.6-litre Sigma GTDI engines and B6 manual transmissions built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, March 9, 2012, to June 28, 2014.

Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with this issue, but dealers will update Focus vehicles with software that will detect and prevent prolonged clutch slip and will evaluate the clutch for wear and replace as needed. Fusions will be updated with a new clutch assembly at no cost to customers.