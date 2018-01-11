Ford is recalling another 2,900 Ranger pickup trucks including 190 in Canada because they have been linked to two deaths due to defective Takata airbag inflators.

The automaker urged in a release on Thursday for owners to stop driving the trucks immediately after becoming aware last month of a crash in West Virginia, that happened in July, involving a 2006 Ford Ranger. The driver in that accident was killed. It was the second such fatality linked the same model and year, following another accident in January 2016.

Both Rangers were equipped with Takata airbag inflators built on the same day. At least 21 deaths worldwide have been linked to the Takata inflators, which can rupture and send deadly metal fragments into the driver's body.

"Ford is saddened by these tragic losses and offers its sincere condolences to the drivers' families," the company said.

Ford had previously recalled some 391,000 Rangers from various model-years, but the vehicles in the new recall are all 2006 models built at the Twin Cities Assembly Plant in Minnesota from Aug. 10, 2005 to Dec. 15, 2005.

The recall involves approximately 2,902 vehicles located in North America, with 2,712 located in the United States and 190 in Canada.

The company has set up a website where drivers can check their vehicle identification numbers to see if their truck is included in the recall. If it is, their instructions are quite clear: Stop driving it, now.

"We take this matter very seriously and are advising owners of these specific 2006 Ford Rangers to stop driving their vehicles so dealers can make repairs immediately," Ford said. "Dealers are prepared to get vehicles directly from customers, make permanent repairs that will resolve the safety risk and provide a free interim loaner vehicle, if necessary."

Takata said last summer that it has recalled, or expected to recall, airbags in about 125 million vehicles worldwide by 2019, and 19 different automakers worldwide are impacted.

The defect led Takata to file for bankruptcy protection in June, but the company still faces multiple lawsuits.