Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that Raj Nair, its president for North America, was leaving the company immediately after an internal investigation found his behaviour was "inconsistent with the company's code of conduct."

Ford did not give any details on what that behaviour entailed.

A company spokesman said the review was launched in the past few weeks after Ford received a report of inappropriate behaviour.

Nair's departure comes after several high-profile business leaders have quit or been fired following accusations of sexual misconduct.

"We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," said Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett in a statement. "Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."

Nair apologized, without elaborating.

"I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviours consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," Nair said in Ford's statement.

Nair was appointed to his current position last May when Hackett became CEO of the No. 2 U.S. automaker. Nair previously served as Ford's chief technical officer.

He joined Ford in 1987 and rose through the automaker's manufacturing and engineering ranks to become head of global product development in 2015.

In August, Ford agreed to pay up to $10.125 million to settle an investigation into sex and race harassment at two plants in Chicago conducted by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC said female and African-American employees had been subjected to sexual and racial harassment and found the automaker retaliated against employees who complained about the harassment or discrimination.

In an open letter after the New York Times published a widely read article on the matter, Hackett wrote "there is absolutely no room for harassment at Ford Motor Company."

"We don't want you here, and we will move you out for engaging in any behaviour like this," he wrote.