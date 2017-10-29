Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Just because the label boasts "reduced in sugar" doesn't necessarily mean you're making the healthiest choice. Some of these packaged products don't have big reductions in calories and still have high levels of sugar, according to a new study.

Fatal exposure to walnut dust

An Edmonton man died after he went into anaphylactic shock at a worksite where a walnut-based product was being used for sandblasting. "It's not just a food," his sister said, adding that the use of walnut-based products should be regulated and warnings issued.

Self-service tech threatens retail jobs

Have you tried out new "self-scanners" at stores like Walmart? As more retailers race to bring in new technologies to stay competitive, it could be putting more jobs at risk in a sector that's already scaling back.

Who killed Sears? It's up for debate

Even though the Canadian retailer is done, the mudslinging over who brought it down has just begun, including a recent barb from the majority shareholder. Also, if there's one lesson you can take away from the end of Sears, it's that you should avoid extended warranties.

What else is going on?

Superfoods update: A company that makes granola with quinoa has removed a nutrition label that claimed quinoa "prevents cancer" after our investigation last week.

TD doesn't want you to know it's outsourcing its fraud claims cases. One employee alleges that the bank isn't being upfront with customers about who is handling their personal information.

This week in recalls:

Sorry, Soylent fans. The divisive meal replacement drink that's been called both the "future" and "end" of food, can no longer be sold in Canada because it didn't meet federal food regulations.

Trick or treat? With Halloween coming up, watch out for these recalls, including this dragon costume, these feather angel wings and two different boas.

Food waste update

We're back on the case investigating food waste. Last year, Marketplace found bins of wasted food at Walmart, and it pledged to make a change. We check in on whether the company followed through. Plus, some children are fighting for change and inspiring others in their community. You can watch the episode online.