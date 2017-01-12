The U.S. government is accusing Fiat Chrysler of violating the Clean Air Act on some of its diesel engines installed in about 104,000 vehicles.

The Environmental Protection Agency accused the company of installing and failing to disclose engine management software in 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0-litre diesel engines sold in the United States.

The EPA is alleging that the undisclosed software results in increased emissions of nitrogen oxides from the vehicles.

"Failing to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle's engine is a serious violation of the law, which can result in harmful pollution in the air we breathe," Cynthia Giles, assistant administrator for EPA's enforcement unit, said in a release.

"We continue to investigate the nature and impact of these devices. All automakers must play by the same rules, and we will continue to hold companies accountable that gain an unfair and illegal competitive advantage," she said.

The EPA said that as part of a certification process to ensure all vehicles meet U.S. emission standards to control air pollution, automakers are required to disclose and explain any software, known as auxiliary emission control devices, that can alter how a vehicle emits air pollution.

The EPA said Fiat Chrysler may be liable for civil penalties and injunctive relief for the alleged violations. The environmental regulator said it is also investigating whether the auxiliary emission control devices constitute "defeat devices," which are illegal.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler sold off sharply on Thursday, falling almost 13 per cent to $9.65 US on the New York Stock Exchange.

The announcement comes one day after Fiat competitor Volkswagen pleaded guilty in Federal Court to criminal charges related to widespread cheating involving emissions tests with its "Clean Diesel" line of vehicles. Six high-ranking VW executives have been charged in the scandal. VW agreed to pay a record $4.3 billion penalty for cheating on emissions tests.

Fiat Chrysler owns Dodge, Jeep and Ram Trucks, among other global brands. It offers diesel engines as an option on its bestselling Ram pickup and popular Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as other models.