Skip to Main Content
Facebook shares bounce back to pre-scandal level

Notifications

Facebook shares bounce back to pre-scandal level

While Facebook's practices leading up to the 2017 election are still under scrutiny, Wall Street appears to have moved on for now.

Facebook shares fell in March on news the firm failed to prevent major privacy breach ahead of U.S. election

The Associated Press ·
Facebook shares are back trading where they were before a data privacy scandal rocked the social media giant. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

While Facebook's practices leading up to the 2017 election are still under scrutiny, Wall Street appears to have moved on for now.

Shares are trading around $186 Friday, surpassing previous levels before it was revealed that the company failed to prevent major privacy breaches during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in the U.S.

Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included Donald Trump's presidential campaign, sought information on Facebook users to build psychological profiles on a large portion of the U.S. electorate.

Shares plunged 13 per cent on the revelation in March.

On Thursday, Democrats on the House intelligence committee released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.

Despite the scandals, Facebook last month reported that first-quarter revenue, mostly from ads, soared 49 per cent.

Facebook's shares were up 68 cents to $186.21 US in mid-afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us