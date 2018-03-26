Shares of social media giant Facebook took another dive on Monday after news that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opened an "non-public" investigation into the company's privacy practices.

Facebook shares listed on the Nasdaq composite in New York tumbled more than five per cent to $151 US on Monday morning. Its shares were already down before the announcement, but the slide was accelerated after the confirmation of an investigation by the FTC.

Facebook shares bounced back a bit in afternoon trading — but still were down almost three per cent. They have fallen nearly 14 per cent this year. Facebook has been a market winner in the past year, rising nearly 50 per cent in 2017.

Tom Pahl, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement the commission was firmly committed to using all its tools to protect the privacy of consumers.

"Foremost among these tools is enforcement action against companies that fail to honour their privacy promises, including to comply with Privacy Shield, or that engage in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act," he said.

"The FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook. Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices," he added.

The move comes as the world's biggest social network continues to face scrutiny after it was revealed earlier this month that London-based political research firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data from 50 million user profiles.

The firm helped create Facebook ads with U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 elections targeted to the profiles of voters.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized last week for a "major breach of trust," and admitted the company made mistakes.

Facebook had settled with the FTC in 2011 over privacy issues. The commission said then that Facebook promised to take "several steps" to ensure it received consumers' "consent before their information is shared" beyond their privacy settings.

On Monday, another advertiser also cut ties with Facebook. U.S. tiremaker Pep Boys suspended all advertising on the social network, following a similar move by internet firm Mozilla last week.

Meanwhile, European regulators are pushing for Facebook and other tech firms to face stricter controls.

Germany's justice minister Katarina Barley said on Monday that Facebook representatives recently assured her that the use of consumers' data without their knowledge would not happen again and it pledged to inform users who were affected, according to the Associated Press.