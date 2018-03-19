Breaking
U.K. and EU agree to 'large part' of basic Brexit deal, negotiator says
European Union negotiator Michel Barnier says the EU and Britain have agreed to a large part of the treaty that will govern the U.K.'s departure from the bloc next year.
Britain will officially leave trading bloc on March 29, 2019
Barnier told reporters that the negotiators working day and night recently had agreed on "a large part of what would constitute the orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom."
He said the two sides have also reached agreement on a transition period to help ease Britain out of the EU once it officially leaves on March 29, 2019. He said it would be "of a limited duration."
