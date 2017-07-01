Interac says it made "significant progress" overnight in addressing an "internal technical issue" affecting its e-Transfer service and expects it to be back online later Saturday.

"Our top priority is making the Interac e-Transfer service fully operational and stable as quickly as possible," Interac said in an update.

Although the service remains offline, the company said any transfers currently in transit are secure and will be processed when the system is back online.

"No other Interac services or products are affected," according to the update. "Interac Debit, Interac Flash, mobile Interac products, Interac Online, and Interac Cash are operating normally and customers can continue to use them as usual."

Interac took its e-Transfer service offline Thursday night to address the technical issue, causing disruptions to a number of customers trying to transfer money online.

By Friday morning, many people were reporting they weren't able to use the service through several Canadian banks, including Scotiabank, BMO, CIBC, TD Bank and RBC, and were seeing error messages.

Any eta for a resolution? Waiting to pay my rent. — @labradorookpik

Perfect timing when were all trying to send rent to our Landlords. — @jazzjcook

this is so frustrating. I need this to work to have money for food. I wonder if there are any other ways of receiving money better.... — @MakoDalin

do you guys care to explain exactly what the issue was? considering this is the one day where everyone is tryna pay rent/bills w ur service — @Mhamilton69

Some users took to social media to complain, saying they aren't able to pay their rent without the service.

"The system and data remains secure," Interac spokesperson Colleen Harasymchuk said.