The Interac e-transfer system is experiencing technical problems, with many people reporting they're not able to use the service through several Canadian banks.

The email money transfer service ferries funds between personal and business accounts at participating Canadian banks as well as other financial institutions.

The service was down as of 6:30 a.m. PT on Friday. (CBC)

It was unavailable on Thursday, and Interac said the problem was resolved in the evening. By Friday morning, people were having problems using the system, with computer error messages appearing.

At 9:40 a.m. ET Friday, Interac tweeted: "The INTERAC e-Transfer service is operating, but there are intermittent issues with sending/receiving. We are working to resolve. Stay tuned."

Scotiabank, BMO, CIBC, TD Bank and Vancity credit union were among financial institutions affected Friday morning.

The INTERAC e-Transfer service is operating, but there are intermittent issues with sending/receiving. We are working to resolve. Stay tuned — @INTERAC

Sincere apologies - we have intermittent issues impacting certain transactions. We will post on here when we have an update. — @INTERAC

Some people tweeted that they may have problems paying their rent for July 1 on Saturday.

Any eta for a resolution? Waiting to pay my rent. — @labradorookpik

Perfect timing when were all trying to send rent to our Landlords. — @jazzjcook

this is so frustrating. I need this to work to have money for food. I wonder if there are any other ways of receiving money better.... — @MakoDalin