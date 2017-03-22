Enbridge Inc. said Wednesday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs, or six per cent of its staff, following the completion of its takeover of Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, Texas.

In a statement to CBC News, Enbridge said the cuts are taking place across the combined company, which had a workforce of roughly 17,000 prior to the announcement of the job cuts.

"After a careful evaluation, Enbridge has taken the difficult but necessary step to address the overlap in the combined company's organizational structure," Enbridge spokesperson Todd Nogier said in a release.

"These workforce reductions are only one component of the synergies we expect to achieve over the coming months as we fully integrate our companies," Nogier said.

The Enbridge takeover of Spectra was unveiled in September 2016. At the time, the all-stock deal was valued at $37 billion.

Enbridge said in late February, just days prior to the completion of the takeover, that the merged company would be the largest energy infrastructure company in North America.

The merged firm's head office is based in Calgary, while its gas pipeline business is based in Houston, and its liquids pipelines business is based in Edmonton.