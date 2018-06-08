Economy unexpectedly lost 7,500 jobs in May as unemployment rate held at 5.8%

The Canadian employment picture was weaker than expected in May, as the country unexpectedly lost about 7,500 jobs, according to figures released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The average expectation of 14 forecasts was for the country to add just over 22,000 jobs last month, Bloomberg news said.

Despite the small drop in the number of people working, the national unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent last month.

Full-time employment dropped by 31,000 in May, but that was offset by a rise in part-time work of about 23,600 jobs for the month.

Statistics Canada said employment for men and women in the core working ages of 25 to 54 both fell by about 19,000 in May. The unemployment rate for men in this age group held steady at five per cent, while it increased by 0.2 percentage points to 4.9 per cent for women

Provincially, employment increased in Prince Edward Island, while it decreased in British Columbia and Nova Scotia. Among the other provinces, little change in the job situation was seen.

P.E.I. added 800 jobs in May as the provincial unemployment rate fell by 1.9 percentage points from April, to 9.3 per cent.

In B.C., employment dropped by 12,000 in the month. Statistics Canada said that for the first time since May 2015, employment there showed virtually no growth on a year-over-year basis. The unemployment rate in the province, however, remained at 4.8 per cent in May.

Summer student work

Statistics Canada also offered its first look of the year at the summer job situation for students.

The federal agency said employment among 20- to 24-year-old students — who had been in school full-time student as of March — was virtually unchanged in May. The unemployment rate for the group was 13.6 per cent, which was relatively unchanged from May 2017.

For students in the 17-19 year old range, there were 33,000 fewer of them working in May compared with the same month in 2017, with the drop entirely due to a decrease in part-time work. The unemployment rate for the younger group of students remained at 14.6 per cent.