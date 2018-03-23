Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk has deleted the official Facebook pages of his companies, joining a growing movement to boycott the social media giant.

A push has gained momentum this week for users to leave the social media service, after the fiasco surrounding Cambridge Analytica and the company's use of personal data came to light.

Facebook is facing new scrutiny from the British Parliament, a probe from the Federal Trade Commission in the U.S. and more than one shareholder lawsuit for its role in the saga, and the consumer-driven push to hit the company where it hurts got some high-profile allies late in the week.

Brian Acton, co-founder of messaging system WhatsApp — which was acquired by Facebook four years ago for $19 billion US — has been one of the leading advocates for the movement to boycott the social network, and Musk began jovially interacting with him on Twitter this week.

When pushed by users to get his space travel company SpaceX off the site, Musk said he would.

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — @elonmusk

Emboldened, Musk's followers then asked him to delete Tesla's official Facebook page too, which he then did.

Definitely. Looks lame anyway. — @elonmusk

Musk is now facing calls to remove his presence from Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. He says he will, but that didn't appear to have happened yet at midday Friday.