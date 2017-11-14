Montreal-based Bombardier Inc. has signed a letter of intent to sell up to 24 CS300 aircraft to EgyptAir Holding Co.

The CS300 is the larger version of Bombardier's C Series aircraft. The agreement announced at the Dubai Airshow includes 12 CS300 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft.

Bombardier says that based on the list price of the CS300, a firm order for 12 aircraft would be valued at about $1.4 billion.

If EgyptAir also exercises the 12 purchase rights, the contract value would double to roughly $2.8 billion.

EgyptAir is the national airline of Egypt.

