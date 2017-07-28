Billionaire U.S. hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert and Fairholme Capital Management, LLC say they have ended their joint negotiations on a possible bid for Sears Canada.
In a release issued Friday morning, Lampert's firm, ESL Partners L.P., and Fairholme said they terminated their joint engagement of Canadian legal counsel for a possible transaction involving the retailer, which is currently in the process of liquidating inventory and preparing to close dozens of stores as it restructures under creditor protection.
- Laid-off Sears workers try to block big cash bonuses for executive staff
- No compassion': Sears execs get big cash bonuses while laid-off staff lose severance
However, ESL said it may still consider a possible bid either by itself or with another partner.
Lampert's firm said it is also considering "a potential sale of some or all of its common shares of the Issuer in order to generate a tax loss for ESL and their investors."
ESL owns more than 46.1 million shares of Sears Canada, giving it a 45.3 per cent stake in the retail chain.
Fairholme owns about 20.8 per cent of Sears Canada.
Sears plans to close 59 stores across the country, and has said it is cutting 2,900 jobs.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.