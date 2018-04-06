Markets sell off, Dow plunges over 700 points as wild ride continues

North American stocks markets plunged in afternoon trading Friday after comments from the White House and the Federal Reserve heightened the prospect of a global trade war.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell as low as 23,738, dropping more than 700 points, or 3.1 per cent, before paring losses to a close of 23,932.76, a slide of 572.46, or 2.3 per cent.

The broader S&P 500 index was down 2.8 per cent to 2,588, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 2.4 per cent to 6,906 points.

Markets started to take a steeper slide in the afternoon after White House officials said that there could be some fluctuations in stock markets as a result of the U.S.'s trade dispute with China.

Top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that a solution to the trade dispute was possible within three months, but the tariffs were not a bluff.

He added that China's response to the first tariff plan was "highly unsatisfactory."

Added to that government data on Friday showed that the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in six months in March, but rising wage gains pointed to a tightening labour market, which should lead the Federal Reserve to further raise interest rates this year.

Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell said it was too soon to know if rising trade tensions would impact the U.S.

economy.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index was down over one per cent to 15,198 points.