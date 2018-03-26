Dow jumps nearly 2.5% on optimism over China, U.S. trade talk

North American stock markets rallied on Monday afternoon following Friday's steep losses as reports suggested the United States and China were willing to negotiate tariffs and trade imbalances to avert a trade war.

Last week, the White House announced it wants to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion US on Chinese goods, as payback for what the administration calls unfair trading policies, notably asking U.S. firms to hand over their technology, and not allowing them full ownership rights to Chinese subsidiaries.

Stock markets were gripped by fears of a trade war on Friday, as China openly mulled slapping import tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods. But the two sides have reportedly been talking over the weekend.

Premier Li Keqiang said Monday China would treat foreign and domestic firms equally, not force foreign firms to transfer technology and would strengthen intellectual property rights.

"There are some tentative signs that fears of an escalation of trade tensions are beginning to ease," Craig Erlam, a market analyst at OANDA wrote in a note to clients. "A rebound in global equities overnight is offering the market some optimism of stabilization after last week's rout."

After plunging 1.8 per cent or 424 points on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.5 per cent or 602 points to 24,135 in the last hour of trading.

The broader S&P 500 index rose two per cent to 2,640, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 2.6 per cent to 7,171 points.

Last week was the worst week for the major U.S. stock indexes since 2016.

Shares of Boeing and Caterpillar were up around two per cent, two companies who have been hit hard in recent weeks by tariff news. Before last week's trade talk, both companies were waylaid by another proposal to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, two materials that both companies are heavily dependent on, and two commodities where the U.S. consumes far more than it produces.

But the issue is still very murky. China's new economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He, told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a phone call that Beijing was ready to defend itself in an escalating tariff dispute.

"Markets are caught in conflicting currents. The trade tensions imperil growth," said Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets in a report.

"Despite an extensive stream of tweets over the weekend President Trump declined to mention trade matters. This could be a sign that the threatened barriers are a negotiating position rather than a line in the sand."

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.2 per cent to 15,253 points. It lost three per cent last week.