The most famous stock market average in the U.S. crossed the symbolically significant level when markets opened on Wednesday, the third working day of the new administration.
President Donald Trump has rolled out orders overturning Obama policies every day this week, including moves to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), and a move to easy regulatory burdens on businesses.
But even before those moves, the Dow Jones has gained more than 9 per cent since November in anticipation of an administration that would put business interests first.
The TSX is also within a few points of its own all-time closing record of 15,657 that the benchmark Canadian stock index set back in 2014.
More to come
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.