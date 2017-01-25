Stock trader Gregory Rowe smiles as he wears a "DOW 20,000" hat at the New York Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, the benchmark U.S. index of blue chip stocks pierced the 20,000-point mark for the first time. (Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

The Dow Jones industrial average — the benchmark U.S. index of blue chip stocks — has pierced the 20,000-point mark for the first time.

The most famous stock market average in the U.S. crossed the symbolically significant level when markets opened on Wednesday, the third working day of the new administration.

President Donald Trump has rolled out orders overturning Obama policies every day this week, including moves to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), and a move to easy regulatory burdens on businesses.

But even before those moves, the Dow Jones has gained more than 9 per cent since November in anticipation of an administration that would put business interests first.

The TSX is also within a few points of its own all-time closing record of 15,657 that the benchmark Canadian stock index set back in 2014.

More to come