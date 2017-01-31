U.S. President Donald Trump says he won't roll back workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals.

In a rare display of agreement with the previous administration, one of Trump's first actions on Tuesday was to pledge to continue an executive order signed by his predecessor, Barack Obama, that ensures employees who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer are entitled to the same protections as any other workers.

"The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact," said a White House statement.

The announcement comes just hours before the new president is set to announce his choice for the Supreme Court vacancy.

There's a movement among socially conservative forces in America to push back against hard-won rights for the LGBTQ community, and the president's move to firmly ensconce some of those rights could be an attempt to stay above the coming fray.

"President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community," the White House statement said. "President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election. The president is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression."

Some LGBTQ groups, however, are unconvinced. Human Rights Campaign, an opponent of the Trump administration, said he "has left the key question unanswered," according to HRC president Chad Griffin.

"Will he commit to opposing any executive actions that allow government employees, taxpayer-funded organizations or even companies to discriminate?"