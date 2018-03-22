The threat of a global trade war pushed benchmark equity indexes in the United States and Europe deep into the red on Thursday and cut into commodity prices, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion US of imports from China. Under the terms of the memorandum, Trump will target the Chinese imports only after a consultation period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 340.32 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 24,341.99, the S&P 500 lost 34.8 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 2,677.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 101.62 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 7,243.67.

Equity markets were down worldwide, with the one-per-cent increase in Japan's Nikkei the only positive among major indexes for the day. Emerging market stocks lost 1.06 per cent, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.01 per cent.

Canadian stocks did not escape the selling. The S&P/TSX composite index was down by 186 points at 15,448 in afternoon trading.

China blamed U.S. export restrictions for its record trade surplus with the United States, but expressed hope that a solution can be found to settle trade issues.

China also gingerly raised a key short-term interest rate.

'Very unsettled'

"Markets are saying that these tariffs are going to cut into the global growth story that looked pretty strong just a few weeks ago. The prospect of more tariffs are making markets very unsettled and you're going to see choppy trading until we see the effect they are having on earnings," said Jamie Cox, a managing partner for Harris Financial Group.

Those jitters, plus weaker-than-expected German business confidence data, caused European shares to fall 1.6 per cent.

The dollar index rose 0.07 per cent, with the euro down 0.24 per cent to $1.2306. The yen rose to a three-week peak against the dollar as traders piled into the Japanese currency in a safe-haven move.

The Canadian dollar was up by 0.09 of a cent, trading at 77.60 cents US.

The Fed raised its key rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.50 per cent to 1.75 per cent on Wednesday and flagged at least two more increases for the year, short of the three that some economists had been predicting.

Shares in U.S. social media giant Facebook fell 1.4 per cent. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologized for a "major breach of trust" over how it had handled data belonging to 50 million users. That did little to ease investor worries about the cost to fix mistakes and lawmakers' dismay that his response did not go far enough.

Concern about a trade war between the world's two largest economies also put commodity markets on guard.

U.S. crude fell 1.17 per cent to $64.41 US per barrel and Brent was last at $68.96 US, down 0.73 per cent on the day.