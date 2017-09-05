The Canadian dollar shot up Tuesday to top 81 cents US again, a day before the Bank of Canada unveils its latest decision on a key interest rate.

In morning foreign exchange trading, the loonie was up 0.93 of a cent to reach 81.01 cents US.

Many market watchers believe it is not a matter of if but when the Canadian central bank hikes rates, especially after a strong report on GDP last week.

"With market-implied odds for a 25-basis point move set around the 55 per cent mark, the Canadian dollar is trading near levels not seen since mid-2015," Karl Schamotta of Cambridge Market Payments said in a commentary.

"We have advanced our call for an additional 25 [basis point] tightening in the Overnight Rate to this week ... but it would be fair to say that some (quite significant) doubts about the timing of a rate tightening remain," Scotiabank said in a foreign exchange commentary, adding that many uncertainties remain in the market, such as the situation with North Korea, Brexit, and the NAFTA trade talks.

Last week, the loonie broke through the 81-cents-US mark for the first time since 2015.

The U.S. dollar was weaker Tuesday against major currencies, such as the euro and the Japanese yen, following some dovish comments regarding inflation pressures by a Federal Reserve governor, Lael Brainard.

According to a report from Reuters, Brainard said the Fed could afford to be cautious on any upward move in U.S. interest rates because inflation there is "well short" of target.

Oil futures were also up. The October contract for light sweet crude was up $1.51 US at $48.80 US a barrel.