Health Canada has issued a recall notice for thousands of dishwashers that it says could be a potential fire hazard.
The agency says about 61,000 dishwashers sold between January 2013 and May 2015 have power cords that may overheat and possibly spark a fire.
The affected brands are Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Kenmore and Jenn-Air.
|BRAND
|Model Numbers
|Serial number range
|BOSCH
|SHE33T
|SHP53T
|SHV53T
|SHX53T
|
FD9209
|SHE53T
|SHP65T
|SHV68T
|SHX65T
|FD9209
to 9403
|SHE65T
|SHP7PT
|SHV7PT
|SHX68T
|FD9209
to 9403
|SHE68T
|SHV8PT
|SHX7PT
|FD9209
to 9403
|SHE7PT
|SHX8PT
|FD9209
to 9403
|SHE8PT
|FD9209
to 9403
|SGE53U
|SHE9PT
|FD9401
to 9501
|SGE63E
|SHV9PT
|SPE5ES
|SPV5ES
|FD9401
to 9501
|SGE68U
|SHX5ER
|SPE53U
|SPX5ES
|FD9401
to 9501
|SGV63E
|SHX7ER
|SPE68U
|SPX68U
|FD9401
to 9501
|SGX68U
|SHX9PT
|FD9401
to 9501
|Thermador
|DWHD44
|FD 9209
to 9403
|DWHD64
|DWHD65
|FD 9401
to 9501
|Gaggenau
|DF2417
|DF2607
|DF2617
|FD 9401
to 9501
|Jenn-Air
|JDB9600CWS
|JDB9600CWP
|JDB9600CWX
|FD 9404
to 9501
|Kenmore
|630.123
|630.129
|
Starting with:
There have been no injuries reported, but Health Canada says there are five reports of property damage in the United States, where 408,000 of the dishwashers have been sold.
No damage has been reported in Canada.
A full list of the models included in the recall can be seen on Health Canada's website.
To determine if your machine is on the recall list, you can find model and serial numbers printed on either the top of its inner door panel or on the right side of the dishwasher panel.
Anyone who owns one of these dishwashers is advised to stop using it immediately and call the Safety Recall Hotline at 1-888-965-5813 for a free inspection and repair.
