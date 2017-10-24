Health Canada has issued a recall notice for thousands of dishwashers that it says could be a potential fire hazard.

The agency says about 61,000 dishwashers sold between January 2013 and May 2015 have power cords that may overheat and possibly spark a fire.

The affected brands are Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Kenmore and Jenn-Air.

Here's a list of affected models:
BRAND Model Numbers Serial number range
BOSCH SHE33T SHP53T SHV53T SHX53T

FD9209
to 9403
SHE53T SHP65T SHV68T SHX65T FD9209 
to 9403
SHE65T SHP7PT SHV7PT SHX68T FD9209 
to 9403
SHE68T SHV8PT SHX7PT FD9209 
to 9403
SHE7PT SHX8PT FD9209 
to 9403
SHE8PT  FD9209 
to 9403
SGE53U SHE9PT FD9401
to 9501
SGE63E SHV9PT SPE5ES SPV5ES FD9401
to 9501
SGE68U  SHX5ER SPE53U SPX5ES FD9401
to 9501
SGV63E SHX7ER SPE68U SPX68U FD9401
to 9501
SGX68U SHX9PT FD9401
to 9501
Thermador DWHD44 FD 9209
to 9403
DWHD64 DWHD65 FD 9401
to 9501
Gaggenau DF2417 DF2607 DF2617 FD 9401
to 9501
Jenn-Air JDB9600CWS JDB9600CWP JDB9600CWX FD 9404
to 9501
Kenmore 630.123 630.129

Starting with:
103 or 104

There have been no injuries reported, but Health Canada says there are five reports of property damage in the United States, where 408,000 of the dishwashers have been sold.

No damage has been reported in Canada.

A full list of the models included in the recall can be seen on Health Canada's website.

To determine if your machine is on the recall list, you can find model and serial numbers printed on either the top of its inner door panel or on the right side of the dishwasher panel.

Anyone who owns one of these dishwashers is advised to stop using it immediately and call the Safety Recall Hotline at 1-888-965-5813 for a free inspection and repair.

© The Canadian Press, 2017
The Canadian Press