Health Canada has issued a recall notice for thousands of dishwashers that it says could be a potential fire hazard.

The agency says about 61,000 dishwashers sold between January 2013 and May 2015 have power cords that may overheat and possibly spark a fire.

The affected brands are Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Kenmore and Jenn-Air.

Here's a list of affected models: BRAND Model Numbers Serial number range BOSCH SHE33T SHP53T SHV53T SHX53T FD9209

to 9403 SHE53T SHP65T SHV68T SHX65T FD9209

to 9403 SHE65T SHP7PT SHV7PT SHX68T FD9209

to 9403 SHE68T SHV8PT SHX7PT FD9209

to 9403 SHE7PT SHX8PT FD9209

to 9403 SHE8PT FD9209

to 9403 SGE53U SHE9PT FD9401

to 9501 SGE63E SHV9PT SPE5ES SPV5ES FD9401

to 9501 SGE68U SHX5ER SPE53U SPX5ES FD9401

to 9501 SGV63E SHX7ER SPE68U SPX68U FD9401

to 9501 SGX68U SHX9PT FD9401

to 9501 Thermador DWHD44 FD 9209

to 9403 DWHD64 DWHD65 FD 9401

to 9501 Gaggenau DF2417 DF2607 DF2617 FD 9401

to 9501 Jenn-Air JDB9600CWS JDB9600CWP JDB9600CWX FD 9404

to 9501 Kenmore 630.123 630.129 Starting with:

103 or 104

There have been no injuries reported, but Health Canada says there are five reports of property damage in the United States, where 408,000 of the dishwashers have been sold.

No damage has been reported in Canada.

A full list of the models included in the recall can be seen on Health Canada's website.

To determine if your machine is on the recall list, you can find model and serial numbers printed on either the top of its inner door panel or on the right side of the dishwasher panel.

Anyone who owns one of these dishwashers is advised to stop using it immediately and call the Safety Recall Hotline at 1-888-965-5813 for a free inspection and repair.