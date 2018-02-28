Dick's Sporting Goods says it will no longer sell assault weapons in any of its stores, or sell any type of guns or ammunition to anyone under 21.

The move comes after the attack on a high school in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14 in which 17 people were killed by a gunman who used an AR-15 assault rifle. Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The sporting goods chain with 675 stores across the country made the announcement on Good Morning America on Wednesday, with CEO Edward Stack — son of the chain's founder, Dick Stack — saying the company felt compelled to act.

"As we looked at what happened down in Parkland, we were so disturbed and saddened," Stack told the program, "we felt we really needed to do something [so] we've decided not to sell these assault weapons any longer in any of our stores."

Stack said that after the attack, the company checked its sales records and discovered that Cruz bought a shotgun from Dick's last November, but it was not the weapon used in the Parkland shooting.

While all existing rules were followed in that sale, Stack said he wanted to ensure the chain wouldn't be associated with any future massacres, so it changed its policy.

"It moved us all unimaginably," Stack said of the shooting, specifically the victims and the actions of survivors in the aftermath. "We don't want to be a part of this story."

The chain implemented a similar policy after the 2012 Sandy Hook school attack in Newtown, Conn., where an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle was also used. That ban was temporary and the chain soon started selling the guns again at its hunting-specific chain, Field & Stream.

This time, the changes will be permanent, Stack said. He added the company is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its new policy on assault-style weapons "ever."

The company will also refuse to sell so-called bump stocks — devices that can be attached to weapons to give them the firing capacity of automatic weapons.

Dick's will also stop selling guns of any kind to anyone under 21 years old.

The company also urge lawmakers to follow up with what it calls "common sense gun reform" and pass legislation to make the moves Dick's made on Wednesday mandatory for all companies that sell firearms.