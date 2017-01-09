The Windsor, Ont.-made 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was named utility vehicle of the year at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV picked up the car of the year award, while the Honda Ridgeline was named truck of the year.

The awards were announced at Detroit's Cobo Center, at the North American International Auto Show's press preview.

Tim Kuniskis of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles accepted the award for the Pacifica.

Pacifica called "the perfect family vehicle" during an acceptance speech from the @FiatChrysler_NA team. pic.twitter.com/8YAigAnC6L — @CBCWindsor

"It's been in market for six months now and the response, inside and outside, with customers and journalists has been fantastic," said Kuniskis.

FCA officially launched the Pacifica in May last year, aimed at eventually replacing the Chrysler Town and County and the Dodge Grand Caravan.

Chrysler has sold more than 14 million minivans since their launch in 1983, with 10 million of those built in Windsor.

The Bolt beat out the Genesis G90 and Volvo S90 for the car of the year title. The electric car from Chevy went on sale late last year. It gets more than 200 miles per battery charge and sells for about $30,000, including the federal tax credit is included.

Electric vehicles have failed to catch on with most American consumers amid low gasoline prices, but General Motors hopes the range and price help shift opinions.

The Ridgeline scored the truck award over Ford F-Series Super Duty and the Nissan Titan. Pacifica got the nod for the utility award over the Jaguar F-Pace and Mazda X-9.

About 60 automotive journalists serve as judges for North American car, truck and utility vehicle of the year awards. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.