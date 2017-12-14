Canadians owe $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income they had in the third quarter of 2017, the highest amount on record.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday that Canadian households owed more than $2.1 trillion at the end of September, up 1.4 per cent from the summer. Mortgages were the biggest chunk of that debt, up 1.5 per cent in the previous three months to $1.3 trillion.

"The upward trend in household debt, which started as far back as we have data (the series starts in 1990), continues unabated," Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes said of the numbers.

Since so much of Canada's debt picture is tied to real estate, changes in the housing market have an impact on the closely watched debt to income ratio. And Reitzes says that despite the record high, there's reason to think it could inch down in the new year.

That's because starting in January new stress test rules for insured mortgages come in that will make it harder for some people to get a mortgage, which will limit demand and possibly reduce overall debt levels.

But for now, there's evidence that buyers are rushing to buy before the rules kick in, which is pushing up debt loads and debt ratios at least in the short term.

"With homebuyers rushing to get into the market ahead of the new ... rule change that takes effect on January 1, 2018, we could see a further increase in Q4," Reitzes said. "However, that suggests we could see some flattening out of the ratio in 2018."