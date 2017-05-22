The Dakota Access pipeline system leaked more than 380 litres of oil in two separate incidents in North Dakota in March as crews prepared the pipeline for operation.

They're the $3.8 billion pipeline's second and third known leaks.

A state Health Department database shows 320 litres spilled at a pipeline terminal in Watford City on March 3. An agency of the federal Department of Transportation reports that 75 litres leaked March 5 at an above-ground station in rural Mercer County. Both spills have been cleaned up.

The pipeline also leaked 84 gallons of oil at a rural pump station in South Dakota on April 4.

Pipeline opponents say leaks bolster their demands for further environmental review of the pipeline.

Developer Energy Transfer Partners says the North Dakota-to-Illinois pipeline is safe.